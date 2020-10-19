eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

