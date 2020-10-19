Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 29,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,659. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 96.39% and a negative net margin of 717.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. Edesa Biotech, Inc has a collaborative research project with the National Research Council of Canada to develop novel immunotherapies for vitiligo, as well as other indications; and Light Chain Bioscience for the development and commercialization of two Phase 2-ready biologic drug candidates for various therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.