Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.51. Edesa Biotech shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 29,311 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 717.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.28% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. Edesa Biotech, Inc has a collaborative research project with the National Research Council of Canada to develop novel immunotherapies for vitiligo, as well as other indications; and Light Chain Bioscience for the development and commercialization of two Phase 2-ready biologic drug candidates for various therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications.

