Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.51. Edesa Biotech shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 29,311 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 717.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.28% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. Edesa Biotech, Inc has a collaborative research project with the National Research Council of Canada to develop novel immunotherapies for vitiligo, as well as other indications; and Light Chain Bioscience for the development and commercialization of two Phase 2-ready biologic drug candidates for various therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications.

