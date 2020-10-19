Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $145.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,718.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $559,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock worth $110,543,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elastic by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 484,068 shares during the period. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 214.7% during the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 762,008 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

