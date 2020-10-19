Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 57,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ESLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 352.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 54.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $119.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

