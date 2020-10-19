Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to $13.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.82.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

