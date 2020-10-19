Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $0.97. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 10,777 shares changing hands.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

