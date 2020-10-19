Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.66. Endo International shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 74,498 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

