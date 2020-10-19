Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.95 ($11.70).

Shares of ETR ENI traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Monday, reaching €6.57 ($7.72). 11,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a fifty-two week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.22 and a 200 day moving average of €8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

