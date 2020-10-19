Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

EPZM stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 5.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Epizyme by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

