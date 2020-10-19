Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.16 on Friday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.26.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

