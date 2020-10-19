Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Boosted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,235,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,805,000 after purchasing an additional 276,630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,439,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,979,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,550,000 after purchasing an additional 496,849 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.68.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

