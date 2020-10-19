ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) vs. Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Head to Head Review

ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ESP Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ESP Resources and Basf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Basf 0 6 5 0 2.45

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Basf shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ESP Resources has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basf has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESP Resources and Basf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Basf $66.44 billion 0.87 $9.43 billion $1.12 13.99

Basf has higher revenue and earnings than ESP Resources.

Profitability

This table compares ESP Resources and Basf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A Basf 1.81% 6.85% 3.16%

Summary

Basf beats ESP Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process. Its products comprise completion petrochemicals that are primarily used during the completion stage of oil or gas wells that are drilled in various shale formations. The company's products also comprise production petrochemicals, such as surfactants for treating production and injection problems; well completion and work-over chemicals that maximize productivity from new and existing wells; bactericides to kill water borne bacterial growth; scale compounds to prevent or treat scale deposits; corrosion inhibitors, which are organic compounds that form a protective film on metal surfaces to insulate the metal from its corrosive environment; antifoams for controlling foaming problems; emulsion breakers that are formulated for crude oils containing produced waters; paraffin chemicals that inhibit and/or dissolve paraffin to prevent buildup; and water clarifiers for problems associated with purifying effluent water. In addition, it provides various services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry comprising new construction, modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities, and pipelines. The company was formerly known as Pantera Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to ESP Resources, Inc. in January 2009. ESP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, pigments, resins, electronic materials, antioxidants, and admixtures. The Surface Technologies segment offers chemical solutions, which include coatings, catalysts, and battery materials for the automotive and chemical industries. The Nutrition & Care segment provides nutrition and care ingredients for food and feed producers, as well as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergent, and cleaner industries. The Agricultural Solutions segment offers crop protection products and seeds, such as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop production products, as well as seed treatment products. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Midea Group Co Ltd; strategic partnership with Aspen Aerogels, Inc.; and collaboration agreement with ExxonMobil. BASF SE was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ESP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.