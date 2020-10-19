EvenCoin Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $76,387.28 and approximately $837,908.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00096213 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000717 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008842 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021209 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.