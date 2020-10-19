EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $25.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $141,857.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,634.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,356. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

