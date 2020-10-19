Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $3,799,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,028,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after buying an additional 447,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 292,880 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,797,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 227,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,164,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $970.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

