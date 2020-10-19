Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.92. Evonik Industries AG has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.