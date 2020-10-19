Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €25.00 by Independent Research

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.92. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

