ExclusiveCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,776.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $371,825.93 and $6,776.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014628 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

