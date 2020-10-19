Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,665 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,475 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,479,135 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $271,418,000 after acquiring an additional 377,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 87.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,390 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

