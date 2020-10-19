EXMR Price Tops $3.08 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

