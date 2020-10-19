Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.67.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $90.71 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.