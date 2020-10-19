Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Raised by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 418.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $52,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $93.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

