Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE XOM remained flat at $$34.10 on Monday. 279,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,025,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

