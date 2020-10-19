F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.37.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average of $133.46.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,978 shares of company stock valued at $265,338. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $117,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.