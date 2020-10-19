Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 4.1% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $263.79. 198,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.