Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $264.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

