Family Capital Trust Co Has $6.26 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Family Capital Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

