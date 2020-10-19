FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells $2,073,736.84 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,591,444.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FDX opened at $283.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.94. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $287.16.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.