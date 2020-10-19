FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $288.38

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $288.38 and last traded at $288.38, with a volume of 16160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,395 shares of company stock worth $19,886,710 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,871,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

