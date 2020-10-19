Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,410.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 402,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 655,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 90,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

