Financial Analysis: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) & Becton, Dickinson and (NASDAQ:BDX)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and 5.30% 14.19% 5.86%

15.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Becton, Dickinson and’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and $17.29 billion 4.02 $1.23 billion $11.68 20.52

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inari Medical and Becton, Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 3 2 0 2.40 Becton, Dickinson and 0 7 7 1 2.60

Inari Medical currently has a consensus target price of $64.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.55%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $280.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Inari Medical on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for high-throughput single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. It has a strategic partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to develop new manufacturing lines for injection devices. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

