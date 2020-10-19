First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Community has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $102.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.69.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of First Community by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 68,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Community by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Community by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

