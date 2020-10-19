First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $17.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 41.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 33.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.