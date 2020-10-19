First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

