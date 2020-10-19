First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.34

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 27557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Raymond James raised their price target on First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,784 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,199 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,652 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

