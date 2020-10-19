First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 111,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 41,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.08. 4,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

