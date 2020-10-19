Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.84.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
NYSE:FIT opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.77. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.26.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fitbit by 81.7% in the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 369,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 87.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 550.0% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Fitbit
Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.
