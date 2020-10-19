Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Fitbit alerts:

NYSE:FIT opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.77. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.85 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. On average, analysts predict that Fitbit will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fitbit by 81.7% in the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 369,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 87.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 550.0% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.