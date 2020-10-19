Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

