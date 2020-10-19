Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.62.

Shares of FTNT opened at $131.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at $435,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

