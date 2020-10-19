Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $21.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Benchmark began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CAO Eun Nam purchased 2,500 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $37,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 66.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 88.3% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $17.28. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,534. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

