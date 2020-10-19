FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & Bancolombia (OTCMKTS:CIB) Head-To-Head Survey

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.2% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and Bancolombia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH $25.57 million 1.87 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Bancolombia $6.65 billion 0.92 $935.21 million $3.86 6.61

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and Bancolombia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancolombia 2 2 1 0 1.80

Bancolombia has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Bancolombia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia 7.68% 5.54% 0.63%

Summary

Bancolombia beats FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services. The company also provides credit and ATM/debit cards; insurance products; and online security, overdraft protection, notary, Merchant Visa and MasterCard agency, and online and telephone banking services, as well as wire transfers, ACH transactions, direct and night deposits, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, certified checks, money orders, and savings bonds. In addition, it acts as a broker-dealer in securities. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Reston, and Chantilly in Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

