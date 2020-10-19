FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $20,396,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $18,008,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $2,626,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.20%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

