Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.77 ($46.79).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.36 and its 200-day moving average is €30.51.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.