Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €45.00 by Independent Research

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

FPE opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.51. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.