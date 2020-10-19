Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Beacon Securities raised shares of Fury Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of FURY stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

