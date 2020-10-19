G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Up 39.5% in September

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 24.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 690,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

