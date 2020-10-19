Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Galapagos from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Galapagos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.40.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). Galapagos had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Galapagos by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 4.7% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 4.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Galapagos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.