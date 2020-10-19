Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGZPY shares. VTB Capital upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Gazprom PAO has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

